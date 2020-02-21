Home

Howarth Frank February 12th 2020,
peacefully aged 91 years,
Frank Howarth of Masham, beloved husband of Joan, dearly loved dad of Sally, Stephen and the late John, father-in-law of Lynn, loving granddad of Leigh and Michael, great-granddad of Leneika, Aaliyah and Sienna.
Service at St Mary's Church, Masham on Friday March 6th
at 11.30 a.m.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations in memory for the church and Herriot Hospice Home Care.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2020
