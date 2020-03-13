|
|
|
Howarth Frank Joan with Sally and Stephen and all the family wish to convey heartfelt thanks to relatives and friends for so many thoughtful expressions of condolence received during their sad bereavement, also to those who paid tribute by attending at
St Mary's Church, Masham and
all who gave donations in
memory of Frank.
A special mention to Revd. David Cleeves for the comforting service.
Sincere thanks go to Jane Caress and her team of carers for
their dedicated attention.
Lowley and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2020