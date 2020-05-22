|
|
|
Waddington Frank Of Catton,
formerly of West Tanfield, peacefully in The Terrace, Richmond on 17th May,
aged 82 years, following a tremendously brave and long battle with Parkinson's.
Very loved and loving husband of Roz and dearly loved and loving father of Andrew, Suzanne, Adrian, Alexander and Racheda.
A dear grandfather of Laura, Josh, Charles, Imogen and Samuel.
Also a loved great grandfather
of Maisie, Molly and Evelyn and brother to Dorothy,
Jean and Margaret.
Due to the current circumstances the Funeral service will be private.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 22, 2020