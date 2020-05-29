|
|
|
BLAKEY Geoffrey William
(Geoff) Yvonne, Clare, Richard and
all the family would like to thank everyone for the kind messages, cards, flowers and donations
they received following
the loss of Geoff.
They would like to say a massive thank you to those who attended the service and to those who lined the moor to give Geoff a wave
on his final journey home.
Under the current situation we were truly overwhelmed with the amount of people that turned up, you all certainly gave Geoff the send off he would have wanted.
The family would also like to thank Rev Ian Kitchen for conducting
the service at Geoff's home in Dallowgill, Kirkby Malzeard surgery for the care they have given Geoff over the years and finally a huge thank you to Martin and Katrina of Lee & Holmes
for their kindness and professionalism.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 29, 2020