Geoffrey William Hurren

Geoffrey William Hurren Notice
Hurren Geoffrey William Passed away suddenly after a short illness on 19.10.2020, aged 91 years.

Loving husband of the late Vera, brother to John, much adored father of Ian, Keith, Pam, Sue and Paul, loving grandad to Stephen, Zoë, Matthew, Neil, Jonathan, Luke, Sam and Dominic. Great grandad to Theo, Lizzie, Dylan, Marley, Josh and Ben. Much loved father in law. Life long friend of Dennis. Special friend of Janet.

Forever in our hearts. Will always be loved and missed by all.

Donations in memory of Geoff to
Rotary Club, Knaresborough and Gracious Street Methodist Church, Knaresborough (Lunch Link)

For all funeral enquiries N Scatchard & Son, Melbourne House, Scotton, Knaresborough, HG5 9HS.
Tel 01423 862055
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 30, 2020
