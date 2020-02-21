|
Brewster George Derek Peacefully at home in
Wetherby aged 85 years and formerly of Crakhall.
Beloved husband of the late Gloria, loving father to Martin, Nigel, Ian and Gillian and step-father to Julie and Pam. Also a much loved father in law, grandad and great grandad. Funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium on Thursday 27th February at 11.40am. Family flowers only please donation in memory may be given to either Prostate Cancer UK or Martin House Hospice.
All enquiries please to Richard Pickles at Good's of Harrogate
Tel. 01423 226223
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2020