CROWTHER George (O.B.E. & Honorary Alderman)
Peacefully at
Grosvenor House Care Home
on 17th December 2019
in his 96th year.
Much loved husband of
Joan for 50 years.
Father to Jeffrey & Michael, grandfather and great grandfather and friend to many.
Funeral service at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Friday 3rd January at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of George
to Dementia Forward and
Dignity in Dying, can be sent to
Hubert Swainson Funeral Services, 39 Franklin Road, Harrogate, HG1 5ED
or online to https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/
fundraising/rememberinggeorge
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020