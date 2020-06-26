Home

JARRETT George Robert
"Bob" Peacefully at home in Knaresborough aged 71 years.
Loving husband and best friend of Aldy, much loved father to Andrea and Neil, dear father-in-law of Sarah and very dear granddad
of Kiera-Rae and Ellis.
Also a beloved brother and uncle.
A private family funeral service
will take place at
Stonefall Crematorium Harrogate, donations if desired may be given to St Michael's Hospice for which a collection box will be provided
at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 26, 2020
