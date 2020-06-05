|
|
|
BARNES Geraldine Carol Passed away very peacefully
in her sleep on Wednesday
27th May 2020 in the care
of Benkhill Lodge, Bedale,
aged 90 years, Carol Barnes
of Harrogate, retired Clerk of Harrogate Magistrates Court
and Leeds County Court.
Beloved daughter of the late
Mr and Mrs Ralph F Barnes of Harrogate, sister of Roddy Barnes, aunt to Christopher and Soazick, Fiona and Charles, great-aunt to Augustin, Grégoire and Edward, Henry and Paloma.
The funeral service & interment will take place privately at
Stonefall Cemetery, Harrogate,
on Friday 12th June 2020 at 11 am. Family flowers only by request.
Roddy & family wish to express their deepest gratitude to
Yvonne Cook and staff of Springfield Garth and to Sharon Moss and staff at Benkhill Lodge for their kindest care and attention. Grateful thanks also to Canon James Callaghan for his support and to Neil and Sonya Milsted for caring arrangements.
May she rest in peace.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 5, 2020