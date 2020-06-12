|
Jackson Gwynneth (Vera) A much respected retired music teacher who taught in the
East End of London and a former Kirkby Malzeard Parish Councillor and an award winner for her
many voluntary services.
Passed away peacefully on
29th May at Long Meadows Care Home, Ripon aged 91 years.
A dear cousin of Ian and Avril and much loved by their families.
Gwynneth will be greatly missed by the many friends she made through her life.
With the current restrictions a private funeral service will be held, family flowers only please any donations in lieu to Kirkby in Bloom.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 12, 2020