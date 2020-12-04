Home

Holland Harold David Of Wetherby, passed away peacefully in St Gemma's Hospice on 26th November 2020
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Ruth Pauline Holland, much loved father of Timothy, Jonathan and Matthew and loving grandad of Grace, Ruby, Joshua, Emily, Yazmin and Harry.
A private funeral service will take place at St James' Church, Wetherby, on Thursday 10th December at 1.00pm followed by interment in the cemetery.
All enquiries please to
J.Wilson & Sons,
funeral directors,
Boston Spa,
01937 842574.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Dec. 4, 2020
