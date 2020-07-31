Home

WOOD Harry On 23rd July, peacefully at
Berwick Grange Nursing Home, aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the
late Betty, much loved Dad of
Karen and the late Kevin,
loving Grandad of Mark and
Kevin, a dear father-in-law
to Paul and Gillian, devoted companion of Bailey (the dog).
Life-long member of Harrogate Railway Athletic Football Club.
A family funeral service will be
held at Stonefall Cemetery Chapel, Harrogate on Thursday 6th August at 1.40pm, followed by interment
at Knaresborough Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations in Harry's memory to Berwick Grange or St Michael's Hospice
A full celebration of Harry's life with family and friends will take place when restrictions allow.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 31, 2020
