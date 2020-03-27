Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Appleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Appleton

Notice Condolences

Heather Appleton Notice
Appleton Heather March 14th 2020,
peacefully in hospital
aged 70 years,
Heather Appleton of Ripon,
dearly loved sister of Pauline, Christine and Steven, a much loved aunt and great-aunt.
Due to the unprecedented circumstances the nation is experiencing, a memorial service to celebrate Heather's life will be arranged for a later date, hopefully in the not too distant future.
The family look forward to seeing you then and sharing precious memories of Heather.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -