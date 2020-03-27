|
Appleton Heather March 14th 2020,
peacefully in hospital
aged 70 years,
Heather Appleton of Ripon,
dearly loved sister of Pauline, Christine and Steven, a much loved aunt and great-aunt.
Due to the unprecedented circumstances the nation is experiencing, a memorial service to celebrate Heather's life will be arranged for a later date, hopefully in the not too distant future.
The family look forward to seeing you then and sharing precious memories of Heather.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2020