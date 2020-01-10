|
Boyle Helen Tavendale January 2nd 2020,
peacefully at St Michael's Hospice, Harrogate aged 70 years,
Helen Tavendale Boyle of Ripon (formerly of Edinburgh),
beloved wife of Peter,
dearly loved mum of Gareth and the late Steven and a loving nana.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on Thursday January 23rd at 11am.
Please wear colourful attire.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory for
St Michael's Hospice.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020