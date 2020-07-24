|
SMITH Helen 9th October 1942, aged 77.
Died peacefully at home, surrounded by family after losing a courageous battle with her illness,
13th July 2020.
Much loved daughter to Helen and late Tom, sister to Christine and the late Aileen; mother to Fiona, Morag, Bruce and granny to Taylor, Archie, Isabelle, Jack and Ross.
Helen will always be remembered for her creativeness, flamboyance and above all her glamour.
A family ceremony will take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate, 29th July, 10.20am.
Family flowers only please, any donations if desired to St Michael's Hospice, Harrogate.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 24, 2020