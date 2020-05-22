|
|
|
BIRDSALL Hilary Ida
(nee Hughes) Passed away peacefully in Harrogate Hospital on 6th May, aged 88.
Beloved wife of the late Peter. Much loved and missed Mum of Alison, Heather, Melanie and Stuart, and granny of Fay.
Due to the current service, there will be a private funeral service on 27th May, with family flowers only. Donations to Dementia Forward, whose singing group Hilary enjoyed, will be gratefully received.
All enquiries please to
J.Wilson & Sons, funeral directors,
Boston Spa, 01937 842574.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 22, 2020