W. Bowers Funeral Directors (Harrogate)
3 Sykes Grove
Harrogate, West Yorkshire HG1 2DB
01423 01423
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:30
Stonefall Crematorium
Harrogate
Ian MacKenzie Notice
MacKenzie
Ian 13th January 2020, Ian,
aged 63 years, of Harrogate, beloved husband of Rachel and much loved father of Laura.
Will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate, on Monday 10th February 2020
at 11.40am.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory
of Ian will be received for the Huntington's Disease Association.
Enquiries to
W. Bowers,
Services to the Bereaved
(01423) 770-258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 31, 2020
