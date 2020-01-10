Home

Toes Irene Gloria
(nee Gray) Passed away peacefully on the 30th December 2019 in her 90th year in Belmont House Care Home, surrounded by her family.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Colin Toes, loving and caring mum to Kelvin, Michael, John & Robert, mother in law to Trish and Helen,
a special nana to her
9 grandchildren and 11
great grandchildren.
Funeral Service at Stonefall Crematorium, Stonefall on
22nd January at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory to
Age Concern.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020
