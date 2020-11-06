|
|
|
Milestone Isabel November 2nd peacefully at Southlands Residential Home, formerly of Sharow,
aged 98 years, Isabel.
Dear wife of the late Ronald, beloved mother
of Sharelle and Sharon,
mother-in-law of Christopher and David, greatly missed grandmother of James, Rebecca, Mark, Adam, Sasha and Kirsty
and great grandmother.
The family wishes to express its appreciation of the
excellent care given to Isabel by all the staff at Southlands over the past eight years.
Private funeral.
All enquiries to Lee & Holmes Funeral Directors
Tel 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 6, 2020