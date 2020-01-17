|
|
|
CRITCHLEY Isobel Vernon
(née Watson) On January 4th 2020,
aged 95 years, peacefully, surrounded by family.
Latterly of Harrogate, formerly of Dacre Banks.
Beloved wife of the late Michael, much loved mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend to many.
Funeral service at St. Mark's Church, Harrogate on Thursday 23rd January at 1.00pm followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only, donations divided between Henshaws and Harrogate Homeless Project.
Funeral Directors N&S Milsted 01423 885767
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020