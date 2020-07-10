|
|
|
BARKER Ivan Passed away peacefully on
27th June 2020, aged 82 in Ashfield Court Care Home, Harrogate, after a brave fight
with Mesothelioma.
Loving Husband to Evelyn,
Father to Chris and Angela, Grandad and Great-Grandad.
Due to current restrictions
Private Family Cremation will be held at Stonefall on Friday 17th July.
Friends welcome at Almscliffe Hall, Huby from 12-45pm.
Donations to Mesothelioma UK
& Yorkshire Air Ambulance
All enquiries to
H.C. Townsend & Son
Tel (01423) 871110
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 10, 2020