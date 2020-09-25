|
|
|
JOHNSTON James Loving and loved Husband
of Barbara for 57 years, Father
of Michael, Kevin and Maria,
Father-in-Law to Philip, Angela
and Anne; Step Grandfather and Step Great Grandfather.
Died unexpectedly but peacefully at home with his Wife by his side
on Friday 11th September 2020,
aged 81 years.
James served in the Armed
Forces for 22 years, latterly in Claro Barracks with 38 Engineer Regiment (Paddy Johnston).
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private funeral will take place at Ripon Cathedral. Donations in memory of James will go to
The Royal British Legion and
Ripon Cathedral.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2020