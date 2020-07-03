Home

NOBLE Janet (Jan) Passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday 20th June
in hospital, aged 74 years.

The loving wife of the late
Mal Noble, proud mother of sons Steve & Paul and a much loved grandma to Ella, Callum and Isabella as well as daughters in law Kirstie and Julie.

She will be sorely missed by
all and forever in our thoughts.

A private family funeral service
will take place at
St John The Baptist Church, Knaresborough,
followed by committal at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate.

Donations, if desired, may be given to the British Heart Foundation
for which a collection box will
be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 3, 2020
