POCKLINGTON Janet Isobel
née Fortune of Ripon,
passed away unexpectedly on
April 24, aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of the late Rod,
loving mother of Mandy and Gina,
mother in law to Chris and Martin,
special grandma to Harriet
and James, Tom, Oliver and Evie,
great grandma to Milo and
loved partner of Rick.
Private cremation to take place on
Wednesday May 6.
Family flowers only please,
donations can be made in Jan's
memory to Leukemia Research.

A service of remembrance will
take place at St Gregory's Church,
Crakehall at a later date.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 1, 2020
