Bailey Jean aged 94 years, peacefully, at her home, Boroughbridge Manor,
on April 5th 2020.
Formerly of Masham, Grewelthorpe and Carlton Miniott. Widow of Cyril Bailey, much loved mother of Susan, Andrew, Janet and Martin, mother-in-law,
sister-in-law, granny, great-granny, aunt, great-aunt, godmother,
and friend to many.
Donations in memory of Jean may be given direct to Perennial, the Gardeners' Benevolent Society.
Following a private cremation, a celebration of Jean's life will take place at a later date, when family and friends can be together.
Enquiries to
H C Townsend and Son
of Harrogate.
Tel: 01423 871110
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2020