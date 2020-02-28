|
|
|
ORAM Jean 12th February 2020.
Peacefully in
Harrogate District Hospital,
after complications following
a long illness, with her
family beside her.
Much loved by her brother,
sister-in-law, niece, nephew and
all other family members,
friends and those who knew her.
Service at Stonefall Cemetery Chapel, Harrogate, on
Monday 2nd March at 9.40.a.m, followed by interment.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory will be given to St Michaels Hospice, a box
will be provided at the service.
The family express their
sincere thanks
for all the care and support from all carers and medical teams.
Enquiries, Hubert Swainson Funeral Services Ltd, Harrogate,
Tel 01423 504571.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2020