AMOS JEREMY MARTIN Passed away unexpectedly at
Harrogate District Hospital on
19th December 2019,
aged 78 years of Harrogate.
Beloved husband of the late Cynthia, and much loved
father of William and Elizabeth.
Requiem Mass will be held at
St Roberts R.C Church Harrogate on Thursday 16 th January 2020 at 12noon, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to Parkinsons UK and Mind for which a collection box
will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020
