Richardson Jillian (Jill) Of Boston Spa, passed away peacefully on 14th October 2020, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late John Richardson, much loved mum of Ann, Michael and Clare and treasured nan, granny and
great-granny of Chris, James, Simon, Abby and Arabella.
A private funeral service will take place at York Crematorium on Monday 26th October at 1.00pm.
The funeral cortege will leave Wickham Avenue at 12.00 noon.
All enquiries please to
J.Wilson & Sons, funeral directors, Boston Spa, 01937 842574.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 23, 2020