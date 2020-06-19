|
Gaud Jim Jean, Sarah and Family would like to thank everyone for their kind messages, thoughts and flowers, these have been a great comfort.
A special thanks to
Rev John Campbell for a personal and fitting service to celebrate Jim's life. We look forward to more friends and family being able to celebrate together in the future.
We would also like to thank all the carers at Belmont House, Courtyard suite, for the support and care shown to Jim whilst he was with you and given to Jean throughout this time.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 19, 2020