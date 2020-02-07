Home

SWALLOW Jim The family of the late Jim would like to convey sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, messages of condolence, cards, flowers and kind donations to benefit RNLI and Guide Dogs for the blind.
Many thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Ings Grove House, Mirfield. Thanks to Celebrant Christine Freeman for comforting words and wonderful portrayal of Jim and thanks to Heckmondwike Co-op Funeralcare for taking care of the funeral arrangements.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 7, 2020
