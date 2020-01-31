|
Benson Joan
(née Hymas) January 24th 2020,
in hospital aged 86 years.
Joan Benson of Ripon
(formerly of Burton Leonard),
devoted wife of the late John, loving mother of Janet and Lesley, dear mother-in-law of Neil and Roger, treasured grandma of Johnathan and Rebecca
and friend to many.
Cremation Private.
Service of Celebration for
the life of Joan will take place at
Holy Trinity Church, Ripon on Tuesday February 4th at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations in memory for Dementia Forward and Alzheimer's Research UK.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 31, 2020