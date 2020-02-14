|
|
|
BENSON Joan Janet and Lesley, with all the
family, sincerely thank relatives
and friends for so many
thoughtful expressions of condolence received on the
sad loss of Mum, also those who attended at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon and all who made donations in her memory. Special thanks
to the minister for the comforting service. Grateful thanks go to the manager and team at The Moors Care Centre and doctors, nurses and staff at Harrogate Hospital
for their dedicated attention
and kindness.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020