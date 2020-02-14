Home

POWERED BY

Services
F Lowley & Son Ltd
13 Low Skellgate
Ripon, North Yorkshire HG4 1BE
01765 602294
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Benson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Benson

Notice

Joan Benson Notice
BENSON Joan Janet and Lesley, with all the
family, sincerely thank relatives
and friends for so many
thoughtful expressions of condolence received on the
sad loss of Mum, also those who attended at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon and all who made donations in her memory. Special thanks
to the minister for the comforting service. Grateful thanks go to the manager and team at The Moors Care Centre and doctors, nurses and staff at Harrogate Hospital
for their dedicated attention
and kindness.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -