Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
14:30
St Cuthbert's Church
Joan Hackney Notice
Hackney Joan February 20th peacefully in the care of Gills Top, Grassington,
formerly of Pateley Bridge,
aged 91 years, Joan.
Dearly loved wife of the late
George, dear mother of Peter
and mother in law of Kathy, sister of Arthur, Kenneth, and the late Geoffrey Ibbotson.
A Service to celebrate the
life of Joan will be held at
St Cuthbert's Church, 2.30pm
on Monday 2nd March followed
by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, will be received at the service for Dementia Forward,
St Cuthbert's Church, and Pateley Bridge Methodist Church, or can be forwarded with all enquiries to Lee & Holmes Funeral Directors, Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2020
