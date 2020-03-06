Home

Hackney Joan Peter and Kathy wish to thank all friends, neighbours and relatives for their kind expressions of sympathy, beautiful cards and messages of condolence. Thanks also to all who attended the funeral service and gave donations in memory of Joan. Sincere thanks to the staff at Gills Top, Grassington. Grateful thanks to Reverend Darryl Hall for a lovely comforting service, and to Reverend Mike Poole for his befitting musical tribute. Additional thanks to Martin of Lee & Holmes for his professional and unstinting attention.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2020
