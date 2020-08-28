Home

Joan Husband

Notice Condolences

Joan Husband Notice
Husband Joan Elizabeth
(Nee Wintersgill) 14-02-1926 - 19-08-2020
Treasured memories of a dearly loved Mother, Wife, Sister, Grandma, Great Grandma and Mother in Law.
A lovely kind lady.
We hold you close within
our hearts,
and there you will remain,
to walk with us throughout
our lives.
Until we meet again.
So dearly loved, so sadly missed.
Your loving, son and daughters Martin, Alison, Caroline,
Joanna and Hilary.
Funeral service to take place at Stonefall Cemetery Chapel followed by burial on
Tuesday 1st September 2020
at 1.40p.m.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2020
