KIRK Joan 17th November, peacefully at Lister House Care Home, Ripon, formerly of
Kirkby Malzeard, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Nevil, much loved mum of Peter and Anne, loving sister, Auntie, Grandma and Great-Grandma,
will be missed and fondly remembered by all her
family and many friends.
The family wishes to thank all the staff at Lister House for the wonderful care and support given to Joan over the last few years.
Private funeral and cremation. Donations in memory of Joan may be made direct to
Alzheimer's Society or via
F. Lowley & Son, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 27, 2020