Home

POWERED BY

Services
F Lowley & Son Ltd
13 Low Skellgate
Ripon, North Yorkshire HG4 1BE
01765 602294
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Kirk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Kirk

Notice Condolences

Joan Kirk Notice
KIRK Joan November 17th 2020,
peacefully at The Royal British Legion, Lister House, aged 88 years, Joan Kirk of Kirkby Malzeard near Ripon, beloved
wife of the late Nevil, much
loved mum of Peter and Anne, a loving grandma and great-grandma, sister and auntie.
Will be missed and fondly remembered by all her family
and many friends.
The funeral service and
cremation will take place privately.
The family wishes to thank all the team at Lister House for the wonderful care and support given to Joan during the last few years.
Donations in memory may be made direct to The Alzheimer's Society or c/o Lowley & Son Ltd,
13 Low Skellgate, Ripon, HG4 1BE.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -