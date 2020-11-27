|
|
|
KIRK Joan November 17th 2020,
peacefully at The Royal British Legion, Lister House, aged 88 years, Joan Kirk of Kirkby Malzeard near Ripon, beloved
wife of the late Nevil, much
loved mum of Peter and Anne, a loving grandma and great-grandma, sister and auntie.
Will be missed and fondly remembered by all her family
and many friends.
The funeral service and
cremation will take place privately.
The family wishes to thank all the team at Lister House for the wonderful care and support given to Joan during the last few years.
Donations in memory may be made direct to The Alzheimer's Society or c/o Lowley & Son Ltd,
13 Low Skellgate, Ripon, HG4 1BE.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 27, 2020