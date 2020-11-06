|
SIMPSON Joan The family of Joan wish to
convey sincere thanks to
relatives and friends for
such thoughtful expressions
of condolence received
on the sad loss of Mum.
A special mention to
Revd Cath Vickers for the
service of comfort and tribute.
Heartfelt thanks go to
Dr Richard Fletcher and all at
the surgery and the team at
The Coach House Nursing Home, Sharow for their devoted
care and attention.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 6, 2020