John Dunn Notice
DUNN John and Ivy
(nee Cuthbert) Hexham.
Ivy passed away peacefully at Wentworth Grange, Care Home,
Riding Mill, Northumberland on Sunday 12th April 2020,
aged 90 years. Much loved wife of John (Jack), loved mother to
John, mother in law to Judith and nana to Robert and James,
also sister to Jack and Lily and sister in law to Doreen.

John (Jack) passed away peacefully at Wentworth Grange, Care Home, Riding Mill, Northumberland on
Monday 13th April 2020,
aged 92 years. Much loved husband of Ivy, loved
father to John, father in law to Judith and grandad to Robert and James, also brother to Joyce and brother in law to Gerry.
Until recently both were
long term residents of
Wetherby, West Yorkshire.
Thank you both for all the love and special memories we
all shared together.

Private family Cremation.
Thanksgiving Service will be arranged later in the year in Wetherby, details will be published in due course.

Any enquiries to
Dodd's of Hexham,
Funeral Directors, Mitford House,
Hencotes, Hexham, NE46 2EW.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2020
