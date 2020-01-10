Home

Howard John Leslie Wynn 30th December 2019,
peacefully at home in Harrogate following a short illness.
John aged 94,
beloved husband of the late Beryl.
Will be sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Friday 17th January 2020 at 11:00am. Family flowers only.
If desired, donations in memory of John will be received at the service for Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to W. Bowers, Services to the Bereaved (01423) 770-258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020
