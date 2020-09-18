|
HOWARD John Frederick Norman
(Formerly of Albion Street, Clifford) On September 4th peacefully in Berkeley Court Care Home, Leeds aged 98 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Avril, much loved dad of Beryl
and Irene, father-in-law to Ray
and David, cherished grandad
to Jennie, Michael, Philip,
Cathryn and Victoria. Adored
GG to Harry, Chloe, Phoebe,
Oliver and Thomas.
Private family funeral.
Family flowers only please, donations in John's memory
if desired may be given to
The Royal British Legion and sent to Pools of Wetherby, St James Street, Wetherby, LS22 6RS.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2020