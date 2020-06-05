|
|
|
Lee John John passed away peacefully in hospital,
at the age of 85, on 20th May 2020 after a short illness.
Originally from Bilton, John
was educated at Harrogate
Grammar School and served
at RAF Dishforth during his
National Service.
His long career with Norwich Union began at Leeds Office and eventually took him to Norfolk.
He will be greatly missed by
wife Shirley, daughter Ruth
and son Richard.
A private funeral service will
take place on 5th June 2020.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 5, 2020