|
|
|
MAUD John Keith Elaine with Richard,
Louise and Victoria sincerely
thank relatives and friends for
the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received on the sad loss of John.
Thanks too, to the minister
for the comforting service.
Grateful thanks go to Dr Ingram and Partners of Ripon,
to the home care team for
their support and doctors,
nurses and staff on Byland Ward
at Harrogate Hospital.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2020