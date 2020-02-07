Home

PRUDAMES John Michael Passed away peacefully
aged 86 years on
16th January 2020.
John will be greatly missed
by his wife of 64 years, Shirley, their children Jonathan, Timothy, Robert, Jane, Richard and Hannah, grandchildren and
great grandchild.
The funeral service will take place at St John's Church, Knaresborough on 12th February at 12.15 followed by
a private family gathering.
Donations in memory of John
to the Royal National
Lifeboats Institution .
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 7, 2020
