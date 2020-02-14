|
SMITH John Formerly of Yorkshire Television and Crag Lane, Huby.
Peacefully surrounded by his family on 4th February 2020,
aged 87 years.
Much loved husband of the late Daphne, dad of Alison, Tim and Jem. Adored grandpa of Paul, Catherine, Natalie, Georgia,
Sophie and Max.
John will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service at South Oxfordshire Crematorium, Garford, Oxon on Friday
21st February at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Alzheimer's Research UK c/o Edward Carter (FD), 15 Newbury Street, Wantage, OX12 8BU.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020