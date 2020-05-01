|
Thorpe John Died suddenly, aged 75,
at Harrogate District Hospital
on April 19th, 2020.
Beloved husband of Diane, father of Gary, brother of Audrey and Derek, father-in-law of Nanthima.
John was the most wonderful and kind hearted man, and he never put himself first. He worked for the Harrogate and North Yorkshire County Council Technical Services for over 30 years. John was also the Bilton Dragon Bowling Club greenkeeper for many years.
He will be missed by family and friends every day.
A private funeral with be held at Stonefall Crematorium on May 6th.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 1, 2020