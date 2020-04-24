|
WEBSTER John Malcolm (Bill) April 16th after a long time of illness at home in Knaresborough aged 79 years, Bill, beloved
husband of Shirley.
Cremation private.
A celebration of Bill's life will
take place at a time when circumstances allow, he loved his walking, his dogs and real ale,
I have lost my friend of 50 years.
Thanks to all the staff at Beech House Surgery Knaresborough and the staff at Harrogate
District Hospital for their care
of Bill over recent years and
their kindness to me.
Enquires to
Whiteley & Leachman Funeral Directors Knaresborough
Tel 01423-863263.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2020