|
|
|
Whalley John William (Billy) Formerly of Bilton in Harrogate, passed away peacefully at
Lincoln County Hospital on
26th November 2020, aged 94.
Beloved Husband of Lilian, devoted Dad to Diane,
Father in Law to Floyd, Grandad to Jamie and Laura, Great Grandad to Maya and Caleb and so loved by all family and friends.
Funeral service to be arranged.
All enquiries to
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Care in Sleaford.
Donations in support of the
Royal British Legion.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Dec. 4, 2020