Josie Wayne

Josie Wayne Notice
WAYNE Josie Formerly of Linton Meadows, Wetherby.
Passed away peacefully at Wetherby Manor on
20th December 2019,
aged 86 years.
Loving wife of the late Cliff,
mother of Paul and Michael and a much loved grandma of Scott, Alex, Niall and Benjamin.
A service of thanksgiving will take place at Wetherby Methodist Church on Friday 10th January
at 2:00pm,
following a private cremation.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for
The Alzheimer's Society can
be given at the service.
Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel. 01937 588888
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020
