|
|
|
Brown Joyce April 15th peacefully in
Southlands Care Home, formerly of Heyshaw, aged 88 years.
Joyce, dear wife of the late William,(Billy) dearly loved mother of Val, David, Keith, Michael, Sandra and Alan, greatly missed mother-in-law, grandma
and great grandma.
Private family Cremation.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu of flowers will be
gratefully received for
British Heart Foundation
and can be forwarded
with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes Funeral Directors
Tel 01423 712062.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2020